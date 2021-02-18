Kaduna: Troops Kill Several Bandits, Recover Firearms

Nigerian Army Troops on Wednesday has neutralized several bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The village shares a border with Kidandan town of Giwa Local Government Area.

Punch reported that the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons, a woman and three children who attempted to escape.

His words, “However, the troops mobilized to the location, laid an ambush, and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape”.

“In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralized, and others escaped with bullet wounds”.

Aruwan added that “One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered. Three blurred images of bandits neutralized are attached to this statement”.

“All four victims were rescued. They are, Halisa Aliu, Idris Ilyasu, Amina Sahaibu, and Shaaban Aliu”.

Aruwan added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai was delighted over the success recorded by the troops.

Furthermore, “Residents of the general area are by this notice advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations”. The Commissioner said.