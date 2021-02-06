Kaduna Will Be Restored To Its Past Glory – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has said his government is trying to restore the inclusivity and togetherness of Kaduna town in order to make it a home for all Nigerians as it used to be in the past.

The Governor disclosed this during the commissioning of Kaduna Nigerian Immigration Service Command Building on Friday.

According to him, ‘’Kaduna used to be home for all Nigerians, many great people lived their lives here. Some came here to go to school, some came just to attend the Defence Academy or Police College but it was such a hospitable and inclusive city that many have chosen to remain”.

‘’Many of the retired generals, Air Marshall, Rear Admirals come back here to retire. Abuja has taken some of them, and the incessant communal clashes that divided the city have also discouraged some from coming back”.

El-Rufai lamented that the city is now divided due to the incessant communal clashes that occurred in the state in the last two decades

He said, “We will be very happy to provide that land, just as we have provided large parcels of land to the Nigerian military and the police. Kaduna is a garrison city, we are proud of the intensity of military and security presence here and we have benefitted from it”.

‘’I was very curious to know how you were able to construct those beautiful multi-storey schools all across the state and of course your novel school feeding programme because Osun state was the first state in Nigeria to start a Home Grown Primary School Feeding Programme”.

El -Rufai added, ‘’I was taking notes, not knowing that I was going to be the governor of Kaduna state”.

‘’Upon assuming office, we sent a team to Osun state, to study your governance strategy and practices, particularly inhuman development, in addition to the school feeding programme.

Furthermore, ‘’And Kaduna state became the second state in Nigeria to kick off a primary school feeding programme based on the Osun state model”. El-Rufai said.

