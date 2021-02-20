Kagara: Gov Sani Bello Says Negotiation For Release Of Abductees At Final Stage

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said negotiation for the release of persons abducted from Kagara is at the final stage of negotiation.

The Governor added the the purported release of abducted students and members of staff of Government Science College, Kagara is false.

Bello who described the information as ‘rumour’ added that his top priority right now is to make sure the abductees were brought back home safe.

Governor Bello disclosed this at the Government House in Minna, the State Capital on Friday.

He said, “Regarding the event of the past few days where we have two serious cases of kidnappings –the NTSA (Niger State Transport Authority) bus that was kidnapped (with passengers). And the second event took place at the Secondary School in Kagara”.

“As at this moment, we do not have any additional information to give apart from the one given earlier on, yesterday. But I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can, we are interfacing with the local communities, with federal authorities and our own state authorities to ensure that we recover the victims safely”.

According to him, “Our utmost priority right now is to make sure we bring them back home safe and that is exactly what we are going to do. So, there hasn’t been any information I can give you at this moment but once we have anything for you, we will let you know”.

Reacting to a question on the purported release of the abductees, Governor Bello expressed that it’s all rumour which as not been confirmed.

“Everything that is being said out there is rumour and in situations like this, we cannot work with rumour, it has to be confirmed. Yes, we’ve been receiving different rumours from different people within villages but we are still treating those as rumour until processed and confirmed”. The Governor said.