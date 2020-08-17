Kalu Salutes IBB At 79, Describes Him As A Patriotic, Courageous Fellow

The former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has recently showered encomium on the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babaginda on celebration of his 79th birthday.

The felicitation was contained in a goodwill message that was recently delivered to newsmen, in which he eulogized the former military President, by calling him a brave and devoted person.

Kalu commended the so far exploits of Babangida to the Nation building cause, while supplicating further with God to bless and grant elongated life to him to fulfil further duties.

Continuing, he laid emphasis, by saying that the former Military President, till date is still concerned and calls for rapid development of the country.

According to him, “Babangida is devoted service man, adding that his charismatic and profound leadership contributed in enabling Nigeria achieve some out of many objectives”.

He further implored the birthday celebrant to never relent or withhold the effort made by him that contributes to Nation building and advised many leaders in the country to emulate and follow path already laid by Babangida.