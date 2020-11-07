kamala Harris Has Nigerian DNA, Obasanjo Tells Biden

Following the emergence of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States of America, Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has commented that the newly elected vice-president of USA, Kamala Harris has Nigerian DNA.

He said her father hails from Jamaica where many slaves were taken to after being captured from Africa, he made this known in his congratulatory message to the newly elected Biden as the United States President.

In his congratulatory message to the President, He wrote, “I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the US. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the US, Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the US will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.”

He further described the emergence of Joe Biden as good over evil, “it is victory of good over evil and is not victory for you and America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down “.