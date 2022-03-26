PM Imran Khan Speech at Kamalia Jalsa Live Today Updates

Kamalia ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardi and Fazal ur Rehman in his speech at Kamalia Jalsa.

In his address, Imran Khan challenged the opposition parties and said that first of all I would like to thank Asif Ali Zardari and Diesel.

Imran Khan added that many thanks to Shahbaz Sharif who polished the boots. Seeing the faces of these three, people returned to PTI out of fear.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that thanks to the three stages due to which people who were angry with PTI have returned to us now.

I have traveled all over the world. There is hardly a country in the world that I have not seen. I want to convey the message that unless a nation distinguishes between good and evil, it dies. Allah did not give the decision of neutral to man. You have to support the good or the bad. Imran Khan

