Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Jorge Masvidal, Retains Title

Nigeria’s Mixed Martial Artist, Kamaru Usman, has retained his title after knocking out his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, in the second round in the main event of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, April 25.

UFC welterweight champion landed a perfect right hand that took the lights off Masvidal with him landing five hammer shots to close up the fight. The knockout came at one minute, two seconds.

The fight is the first UFC card in front of a 15,000 capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spectator sports in March 2020. With Sunday’s victory, Usman recorded the second-longest winning streak in UFC history. Earlier, Usman tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones with 13 straight victories.

Video below:

WHAT. A. FINISH.



Kamaru Usman went over to Dana White after his KO 👊 @espnmma #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Ha80u9hLGJ — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021