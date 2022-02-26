AC Solat Hayat Wattoo visits Kamir Rural Health Center

Kameer ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo visited Kamir Rural Health Center and took a detailed look at the facilities provided to the patients.

He also listened to the problems of the patients and their families in the health center. He said that doctors should serve the suffering humanity with missionary spirit.

Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo said the district administration would continue to work together to improve service delivery to health centers.

He further said that the Deputy Commissioner was fully committed to ensure availability of medicines to every patient and in this regard other health centers of the district would also be inspected.