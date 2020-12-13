Kankara Abduction: Buhari Orders Reinforcement Of Security Around Schools

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the abduction of students at the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State and ordered for a reinforcement security around all schools in line with safe school policy of the administration.

The President disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu titled, “President Buhari strongly condemns bandits’ attack on Katsina school”.

Garba quoted the President as saying, “I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara”.

The President further directed men of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police Force to go after the attackers so as to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

In his statement, the President urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

According to the statement, “Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” the statement qouted the President as saying while pledging to continue to support the police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits”.

His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity explained that in the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Chief of Army staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara and there have been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation.

The statement further reads, “The President has directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration”.