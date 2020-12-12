Kankara Abduction: Declare State Of Emergency In Katsina, Others Atiku Charges Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

Former Nigerian vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned in strong terms the abduction of students from Government Science School, Kankara in Katsina state, asking the President to declare a state of emergency on states ravaged by insurgency.

The Waziri Adamawa further said that the present spate of insecurity in the country calls for the implementation of new and proactive strategies as against the reactive and conservative methodology that has been adopted in the past which has yielded no positive result.

The ex-VP in a statement on Saturday, described the incident as heart breaking and sympathized with the victims, the government and entire citizens, saying he is praying for their safe return.

Atiku also charged the country’s law enforcement agencies to act and ensure that the students are rescued. “We cannot continue to be conservative with issues that borders on insecurity in the country.

“I am imploring the Federal Government to as an offensive approach in fight against insurgency, to immediately declare a state of emergency in states tormented by banditry and terrorism.

“The emergency I am talking about should follow the steps recommended by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and case law, by leaving all democratically elected state and local government structures intact”.

According to him, “The fight against insurgency cannot be won if we continue adopting the same strategies used over the past five years. Another proof that they have not so far worked is the latest incident with the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara”.

He said that better strategies must be implemented to get better results.

“Strategies that may include temporal halt of the boarding school system, in favour of a day students approach, until the situation becomes contained.

“Strategies also must include 24 hours armed military guard for each school in terrorized states”.

He said that no sacrifice is too big to see law and order returned to the affected communities, adding that it’s supposed to be the singular focus of the Federal Government until the plague is expunged from the country.