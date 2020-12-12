Kankara Abduction: IGP Orders Deployment Of Additional Rescue Personnel

By Adejumo Enock

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets to support in the present rescue operations in Kankara, Katsina State.

The order was in response to the matching order from President Muhammadu Buhari who commanded that all abducted students of Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State must be freed unhurt.

In a statement DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer stated that The Police Force is to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book.

According to the statement, The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu had ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara and its environs in Katsina State.

The deployment he said, is sequel to the unfortunate attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by heavily armed men on 11th December, 2020 which left some of the students missing.

The statement noted that, “The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command.

“They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators and bringing them to book”.

Similarly, the statement explained that one of the attackers was killed and a policeman injured during a rescue operation.

“The exact number of students missing cannot be ascertained at the moment as massive operations including investigations, search and rescue exercise are still ongoing” he stated.

The Force stated that the IGP has ordered the immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements around educational institutions in the country.