Kankara Abduction: Parents Storm School Premises Request For The Rescue Of Their Children

By Adejumo Enock

There was protest in Katsina State over the abduction of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State students.

In the early hour of Sunday, the protesters demanded for the rescue of the students abducted on Friday

A Woman identified as one of the mother of the abducted students led the protest around the school premises.

Punch reported that the protesters went around with placards conveying various messages among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘we want our children back’, and ‘we want security in Kankara’.

However, the Coalition of Northern Groups has condemned the abduction of the students and also threatened to mobilize youths in Katsina State to embark on protest if the students were not rescued on time.

Jamiu Aliyu, The chairman of the North-West zone of the group, who addressed a press conference in Katsina said, “We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

He added that, “Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within a shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”