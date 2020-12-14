Kankara: Army, Police Intensify Efforts To Rescue Students – Presidency

By Adejumo Enock

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has said that the Army and Police have intensified efforts to rescue all the abducted Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State students

He Said, the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai is also in Kankara, Katsina State amidst other security personnels so as to rescue all the abducted students.

Recall that the students were abducted on Friday, the same day President Mohammadu Buhari arrived at the state.

Earlier on Sunday morning the parents of abducted students staged a protest in the school demanding for the release of their children but were teargassed by security agents.

