Kankara Attack: One Feared Dead, Several Others Injured As Security Operatives Reportedly Open Fire On Citizens Booing Gov. Masari In Katsina

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian soldiers opened fire on citizens Booing Governor Bello Masari over the Missing students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, according to a video shared online.

See video below:

VIDEO: One Feared Dead, Many Injured As Soldiers Open Fire On Citizens Booing Gov. Bello Aminu Masari In Katsina Over Missing School Students pic.twitter.com/DxojVJtWQw — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) December 12, 2020

It was learnt that the parents complained to the Governor, demanding for their children to be found.

However they were tear gassed by the security operatives because of the little protest.

BreakingTimes had reported that Bandits attacked a boarding Government school in Kastina state, Kidnapped some students, while over 600 students are still missing.

HumAngle reported that the armed men invaded the school on foot, unlike previous attacks which were carried out using motorbikes and took enough time to fish out their victims in an attack lasted for over two hours.

They also shot sporadically in the students hostels as they searched their hostages bag looking for food and other valuable before whisking them away..

The number of students and residents kidnapped is yet to be ascertained as at the time of the compilation of this report.

Further report stated that the police evacuated students from the school to the local government area as several students who returned from hiding were crying and residents were seen symphatizing with them.