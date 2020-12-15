Kankara: Boko Haram Claims Responsible For Abduction

By Seun Adeuyi

Boko Haram has claimed to be responsible for the abduction of over hundreds of school children from Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state.

Leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, in a video released on Tuesday, said his group was responsible for the attack.

In the four-minute long video, Shekau said the school was teaching its students things that could “destroy Islam”.

The insurgents’ ideology is against western education and the sect goes after schools for imparting western education.

His words, “What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina.”

However, a spokesperson for the Katsina government, Abdul Labaran, had said “gunmen who abducted Kankara students have phoned a parent and told him to begin gathering ransom money and asked him to tell the military to desist from air surveillance of their hiding place or else”.

Boko Haram is known for its decade-long attacks in the north-east which has killed thousands and left millions displaced.

Similar to this recent development, the insurgents had invaded Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok, Borno state in 2014 and kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls, with more than half of the girls yet to be found.

Recall that gunmen had invaded the school and governor Aminu Masari, confirmed that over 300 students were abducted.