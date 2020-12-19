Kankara: Kidnap, Release Of Schoolboys Award Winning Drama Of The Year — Ohaneze

By Seun Adeuyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, Worldwide, has reacted to the abduction and release of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kastina State, describing it as an award winning drama of the year, 2020.

Nine days ago, terrorists stormed the government school and abducted hundreds of students.

However, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday reported that more than 300 schoolboys abducted have been released.

Masari said, “I think we can say … we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them.” He did not disclose if the government paid any ransom.

Leader of terror group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students, saying it carried out the attack because it believes Western education is un-Islamic.

More than 800 students were in attendance at the time of the attack. Hundreds escaped, but it was believed that more than 330 were taken.

This occurred while the Commander-in-Chief/Chief Security Officer of the country (President Muhammadu Buhari) was in his home state, Katsina where the incident took place.

But, the Okechukwu Isiguzoro-led Ohanaeze group in a statement wondered the rationale and idea behind the drama.

The OYC said, the display may have been carried out to make the service chiefs appear capable or “resist the idea of sacking them from office.”

The group, in the statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its President General and Mazi okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, also said the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau provided the new blankets displayed by the 344 abducted pupils.

The statement read partly, “The evidence of (provisions of) new blankets for over 344 pupils of Kankara boys by Boko haram insurgents makes the abduction fake or jankara and organizers of the drama as amateurs.

“Northern leaders have refused to accept their leadership failures in governance, most of their political leaders are behind the insecurity situations in the north and are benefiting immensely from the huge budgetary allocations mapped out for insecurity challenges, the Kankara boys abduction is business as usual for Northern leaders.”