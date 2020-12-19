Kankara: Military Flauts Gov. Massari, Insists It Rescued School Boys

By Onwuka Gerald

The defence headquarters has contradicted the report of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle who said Miyetti Allah helped with release of the schoolboys

According to them, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successfully rescued all 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina state.

Recall that earlier today, Gov Matawalle and Katsina state Gov, Masari, had separately said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association were integral in the release of the Kankara school pupils.

The spokesman of the defence headquarters, John Enenche in a statement on Friday, said it was the military that rescued the schoolboys and went further to thank members of the public who gave information for success of the operation.

His words, “The Kankara schoolboys were saved on the basis of credible intelligence by our able troops, coupled with high degree of professionalism in ensuring they remain alive.

Enenche divulged that the Military kept to its promise of ensuring the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

“The Military High Command lauds the efforts from troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, including all security agencies for displayed professionalism”, he added.

In related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the students who spent six days in the hands of their abductors.