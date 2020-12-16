Kankara: Northern Group To Protest In Daura, Friday.

By Adejumo Enock

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG said its ready to stage a protest in Daura and further plans to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over incessant killings in the region.

The Group stated that the reason for this protest is the recent abduction of boarding students and also the insecurity ravaging the northern parts of the country.

The Coordinator of the Coalition, Jamiu Ali disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday.

The Coordinator said the group is in meeting with the Board of Trustees and other officials to enable hitch free protests.

While speaking Ali said, “Currently, we are in meeting with the Board of Trustees, BOT, National and State Executives among other officials of the coalition.

Furthermore, He expressed that “We initially planned to hold protest Thursday but it will now hold on Friday”.