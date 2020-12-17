Kankara: Nowhere Is Safe, Says Gov Ortom

By Onwuka Gerald

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday, reacted to the abduction of schoolboys from Katsina State, saying it means nowhere is safe in the country.

The Governor said the incident that happened in Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area, explains that nowhere is safe in the country.

The BREAKING TIMES had last week reported that Boko Haram abducted some students from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Boko Haram in a released video had claimed the students were abducted to encourage Islam and discourage western education.

Gov Ortom condemned the abduction of the students in Katsina.

He made the disclosure during his visit to the Maximum Security Custodian Centre, MSCC, in Makurdi.

According to him, “If hundreds of students could be carted in Katsina, the home state of President Buhari, then no place is considered safe again”.

Furthermore, he urged President Buhari and Security Chiefs to adopt new ways of dealing with insecurity.