Kankara: Seek Spiritual Help For Safe Return Of Abducted Students – PDP Tells Residents

By Adejumo Enock

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has directed the residents of the State to seek spiritual means to ensure the safe return of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

Recall that armed men attacked the school on Friday and abducted school children.

Breaking Times reported on Sunday that over 300 Students were still missing in the School after headcount.

The Party stated that the students’ abduction had exposed the failure of the government in handling security issues at both the state and federal level.

The Party in a statement by its Chairman, Salisu Majiguri on Monday said the Federal Government should ginger up in its armed forces to flush out these bandits from their households.

The statement in part reads, “The kidnap of 333 of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who are in captivity mostly below the age of 18, is the hallmark of this dastardly act by kidnappers.

The Party further stated that, “We are, therefore, appealing to all able-bodied men and women of Katsina State to embark on fasting and offer prayers to Allah , SWT, as a means of seeking succour from him to bring an end to this menace. We also pray that these innocent children are reunited with their families safely.

Furthermore the PDP stated that, “We are also calling on governments, both state and federal to live up to their constitutional responsibilities enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, 1999 under chapter 11 ( Fundamental objectives principles of state policy), section 14 (2b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.