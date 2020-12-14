Kankara: Stop Giving Empty Promises, Take The Bull By Its Horns – Mailafia Charges Military

By Onwuka Gerald

After unknown gunmen last Friday, invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State and abducted over 300 students, Ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has implored the Nigerian Army to stop giving false hopes but instead, do everything possible to secure the release of the kidnapped students.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that bandits invaded the school last Friday night and kidnapped over 333 students after engaging the police a gun duel.

Dr. Mailafia described the incident as unfortunate, saying that the culprits must now be treated as terrorists, as they are now enemies of the state.

The former CBN Deputy Governor made the disclosure on Monday, on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’.

“I am sympathizing with the parents who must be going through a traumatising and the most strenuous of times”, Mailafia said.

“It behoves security agencies to now do everything they can to ensure the students release.

“We have been hearing reassuring noises from the Nigerian military, saying that they have gotten the exact location of the bandits and where the children are being held.

“It becomes pivotal that those children must come back alive and reunited with their parents or respective guardians. This is no time for show-off, rather it is time to channel energy and see the task completed. It is equally time to ensure that the students return safely”, he added.

Speaking on the possibility of negotiating with the bandits by the Governor Aminu Masari-led administration, Mailafia responded, “I don’t think the negotiations will happen in open spaces; however, a lot of underground work must be done and there must be adequate incentives and well provided backups.

Furthermore, Dr Mailafia advised the Federal Government to seek help and needed support from countries like Russia and Israel to combat the terrorism and banditry in the country.

“I wonder why the hesitancy in speaking with Russia, noting further that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has found a workable way of dealing with terrorists. He doesn’t negotiate with them. We can talk to Israel and other countries that have dealt with terrorism as well as ones willing to help”, he said.