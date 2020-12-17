Kankara: Top Twitter Analyst, @RMAjayi Questions Dabiri’s Denial Post On Alleged Release Of 333 School Boys

By Onwuka Gerald

A top Nigerian Twitter analyst, Rosemary, @RMAjayi has shed more light on the controversy surrounding the social media post of the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s in relation to the abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina state.

Recall that as at precisely 1:52pm on Thursday, Abike from her official and verified Twitter account, said, “The 333 boys captured in Katsina have been rescued. Allhamdulilah! @MBuhari administration has brought back our boys. #BringBackOurBoys. Our boys are back.

Shortly afterwards, In another development, Chairman Abike debunked the report that she posted the piece on her handle, she added that the twitter handle which posted the report does not belong to her. She also warned twitter users against people who use fake handles to tweet.

Contrary to what she had earlier tweeted, “Dabiri later took to her twitter account @abikedabiri and stated that the post on Katsina boys should not be credited to her account as she lost control of her handle in the last couple of minutes.

Again, See her tweet Below:

“Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password”

Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Twitter analyst, @RMAjayi in a chain of tweets questioned the actual origin of Abike’s tweet. She said that the verified Twitter account of @AbikeDabiri tweeted same news that was reported earlier by Nigerian station, Arise TV about the boys been freed and are on their way home.

#BringBackOurBoys December 17:



13:40 GMT: Nigerian TV station @AriseTV ‘broke’ the news that the kidnapped boys were safe and on their way home



13:52 GMT: Verified Twitter account of presidential appointee @AbikeDabiri Tweeted same news



Both Tweets were deleted in under 1 hour pic.twitter.com/Cm9J0wqWbg — Rosemary: is the R in VAR! (@RMAjayi) December 17, 2020

Rosemary who said she remain puzzled even as the formatting of the 1:52 pm #Bringbackourboys tweet differs from Abike’s response, who at 2:40pm clarified that the account wasn’t hers.

@RMAjayi alleged that before the and after the said hijacked user made the claim about the boys been released, that the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora has been tweeting using an iPhone, saying also that the unauthorized user also made use of an iPhone.

Although the formatting of the 13:52GMT #BringBackOurBoys Tweet differs from @AbikeDabiri’s regular Tweets, I remain confused



1. Today (before+after 13:52), Ms. Dabiri-Erewa has been tweeting from an iPhone. The unauthorised tweeter also used an iPhone



So, was her phone stolen? pic.twitter.com/4TEnLSqoWX — Rosemary: is the R in VAR! (@RMAjayi) December 17, 2020

“Whoever made use of her account to make the post would most likely be in Abuja as she has location on her phone turned on”, Rosemary hinted.

Rosemary continued that it remains a mystery that @AbikeDabiri suggests that she held control of the account and made several posts around 12:14, 12:24, and 14:20pm, but lost control few minutes, at 13:52pm.

3. So, @AbikeDabiri suggests she had control of her account when Tweets were posted on either side of the 13:52 #BringBackOurBoys Tweet (12:14, 12:24, 14:20) but not for a few minutes around 13:52 (all GMT).



I’m still confused but let’s move on until further evidence shows up pic.twitter.com/nZ9y8FvzsR — Rosemary: is the R in VAR! (@RMAjayi) December 17, 2020