Kankara: UN Calls For Immediate Release of Abducted Students

By Adejumo Enock

The United Nations has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State students.

The Organization condemned the mass abduction of the students which happened on Friday, same day President Mohammadu Buhari arrived the state.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Secretary-General of the United Nations,Stephane Dujarric on Monday, the Secretary-General condemned the attack on the Secondary School in Katsina State.

According to his statement, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits”.

The statement further reads, “The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice”.

Relatedly, he stated that, “The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime”.