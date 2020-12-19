Kankara: We Must Protect Our Children — Okonjo-Iweala

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the release of over 300 schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina Katsina State.

While urging the government to revive the Safe School Initiative to ensure better protection for students, she described the release as wonderful news.

Okonjo-Iweala, a leading candidate for the job of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), made this known in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, @NOIweala, on Friday night.

Her tweet reads, “Return of Katsina boys is wonderful news!! Time to revive the #SafeSchool initiative and implement it comprehensively to protect our children.”

Breaking Times had earlier reported that gunmen on motorcycles attacked the school last week Friday and abducted the students. This happened some hours after the President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit.

On Tuesday, two videos were released by terror group, Boko Haram, claiming responsibility for the attack. The group said the dastardly act was done in order to discourage people from obtaining western education.

However, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State Governor, announced on Thursday that 344 schoolboys were released by bandits in Zamfara State.

The governor while receiving the students yesterday (Friday) when they arrived in Katsina from Zamfara, said the schoolboys would receive proper medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

This occurrence is not the first in the history of the nation. In the past, non-state actors had abducted hundreds of secondary school girls in Chibok LGA of Borno State; and Dapchi in Yobe State. Some of them reportedly regained freedom while a number of them were detained in the enclaves of their abductors and sexual abusers.