Kankara: You Created The Problem, You Shouldn’t Be Congratulated — Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

By Seun Adeuyi

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Education Minister, has alleged that the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari created the abduction of over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

In an interview with Channels TV, on Friday night, monitored by The Breaking Times, Ezekwesili said the President and his government should not be congratulated over the release of the schoolboys after six days in captivity.

The former minister is one of the Co-Conveners of the Bring Back Our Girls group which led the demonstrations for the rescue of over 250 schoolgirls from Chibok in Borno State.

She said the Buhari government must tell Nigerians exactly what happened in Kankara when gunmen on motorcycles attacked the school and abducted hundreds of students.

Leader of terror group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students, saying it out the attack because it believes Western education is un-Islamic.

More than 800 students were in attendance at the time of the attack. Hundreds escaped, but it was believed that more than 330 were taken.

This occurred while the Commander-in-Chief/Chief Security Officer of the country (President Muhammadu Buhari) was in his home state.

But while Nigerians delight in the news of the released schoolboys, Ezekwesili said Buhari should be disgusted with what happened.

Her words, “For us to congratulate a government that created a problem and said it solved it? We shouldn’t be doing that. The society should learn how to hold people accountable. The President should be disgusted with what happened, not commending himself. What is he clapping for? Those children were put in harm’s way. And now he said he’s rescued them? Maybe the President sent the children on an excursion to terrorists so they can release children at will to him.

“He needs to tell us exactly what happened with the Kankara kids. There is a problem. This country should not be taken for a ride by President Buhari and his government. This is very unbecoming and the whole world is laughing at us. They think we are jokers. Many countries didn’t even bother to show that anything had happened in our country because they felt who are these people and what are they doing to themselves?”