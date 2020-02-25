Kano approves N292 million for sports kits, others

In its effort to enhance developmental projects across Kano state, the State Executive Council has approved the release of about N192, 000, 000.00 for the execution of programmes and projects especially sporting activities in the state.

According to a statement signed and issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy which was made available to newsmen on Monday, indicated that the approvals include the release of the sum of N98, 900, 000.00 for the procurement football kits.

Comrade Garba added that the kits, which would be distributed to 1,792 registered football teams include 2,000 sets of jerseys, two sets of goalkeeper jerseys for 2,000 teams, 2,000 pieces of bags, 2,000 pieces of jotters and two pieces of footballs each per team.

He said other approvals include the construction of 2-coats surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters at the cost of N48, 850,748.02.

Malam Garba explained that the council also approved the sum of N24, 500, 000.00 for the provision of official vehicles for the Government House Press Crew.

The commissioner also announced the council’s directive for the release of N19, 490, 000.00 for the rehabilitation and training of drug-dependent youths at the Kano Reformatory Institute, Kiru.