KANO | Army Storms Mosque Suspected of Hiding Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Saturday evening reportedly stormed a Mosque suspected to be hiding some Boko Haram adherents and arrested 10 suspects at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano.

According to unconfirmed reports the mosque was said to be built by some men from Borno State who had fled the troubled Northeast due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Reports indicates that the troops took away some unidentified items from the surroundings of the mosque.

When contacted, Captain Uba, Army spokesperson in Kano, said he had not been briefed on the development.