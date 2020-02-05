Kano Assembly majority leader impeached

Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, the majority leader of Kano State house of assembly has been impeached.

Abdul-Madari was impeached on Wednesday February 5, after 23 out of the 28 APC members in the house of assembly voted in support of a motion of urgent public importance which was presented by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Bunkure Constituency Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya, was

Following the adoption of the motion and his subsequent impeachment, the majority leader was then replaced with his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.