Kano Confirms Outbreak of Lassa Fever, Records 3 Deaths, Places 292 On Watch List

Kano state Government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state which has so far claimed the lives of three (3) persons comprising of two doctors and the patient believed to be the first victim.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim tsanyawa, Wednesday during a press conference, said the ministry currently has a total of 292 persons who had contact with the said victims on its watch list which would help to quickly quarantine anyone who shows any symptoms of the disease to avoid further spread.

He said the first case was a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Gwale LGA who fell sick two weeks after the death of her mother and was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital from a private hospital but also passed away on January 1, 2020.

“That following the report of the outbreak, and confirmation of samples, the state government swung into action so as to expeditiously curtail the spread of the viral disease to this end, the state’s isolation center at Year Gaya has been activated”.

He said “other measures taken include; activation of rapid response team, prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, contact tracing as well as daily coordination meeting at the state’s emergency operation center amongst others”.

Tsanyawa urged the general public to disregard rumours and ensure proper hand hygiene, strengthen environmental sanitation, avoid contact with wild animals and rodents.

Other safety measures according to him are: people should avoid poorly cooked meat, avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by them and urge the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility nearest to them.

Ibrahim, further reiterated the state government’s readiness to partner with all persons, group and organizations in its determination towards providing quality healthcare service for the good people of the state.

He applauded the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for his relentless and tireless efforts towards improving the health and well-being of the people of the state stressing that, all is under control and no need for panicking.

However, the National President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Professor Francis Faduyi, has also confirmed that two of their members have died and another one has been hospitalized in Kano.

Professor Francis told reporters in Kano on Wednesday that “we came here to commiserate with people of Kano and AKTH over this incident. We are very happy with quick response of Kano state government’.

According to him, the outbreak will be curtailed shortly and people do not need to panic because the situation is under control.

He further called on people to avoid spreading fake news about the situation.