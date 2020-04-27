Kano Deaths: Kwankwaso Writes Letter To Buhari, Urges Regime To Take Action

Ex Governor of Kano state and former Senator of the Republic of Nigeria , Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has written a letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the consistent death in Kano state and some suggestions on how to handle the situation.

The senator started by giving his Condolence to the President on the death of his Chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari and other Nigerian citizens who have died from the deadly corona virus. Kwankwaso stated in his letter that he was obliged to write a letter to the President due to certain reasons such as the rise in the mysterious deaths of the elderly in the State since the Covid19 outbreak, he also mentioned the unprofessional way in which the fight against the disease in Kano state is being handled.

Kwankwaso also mentioned the absence of corporation between the Kano State Government and the Federal Government on the Covid19 response, fear and security Emergency which has become a financial burden on both the Government and its citizens. The last reason given by the Senator was some of his suggestions which he believed could help in the fight against the deadly virus.

kwankwaso wrote that these concerns as stated above have lead him to make some suggestions that will help to fight the deaths and Covid19 cases in Kano state : kwankwaso suggested that the issue of the incessant deaths should not be left to the state Government alone but also the central Government because it involves millions of life and urged the Regime to take full responsibility of the rapid response to Covid19 cases in Kano State.The former Governor suggested that the state Government form a proper state task force and members should be on chosen based on competence and professionalism.

The former Governor advised the establishment of 10 or more test centres across the State and designate trained medical personnel at the cemeteries across the state and another team of medical personnel that can help find out the cause of deaths of these victims especially as theres no actual reason for the rise in death cases in the state.

Kwankwaso also suggested that a another team of experts should be established to investigate the deaths of the elderly in the state. He concluded by saying that Palliatives should be shared generously and generally to all residents as hunger knows no class or party.

See letter attached below…