Kano Deaths: PDP Demands Investigation – Calls for Presidential Visit

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a released press statement signed by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has called for an Investigation into the mass death in Kano state.
With the reports of over 600 citizens dying from Mysterious circumstances in the past week, The Party has called on Kano State to clarify itself and set the records straight on the conflicting reports.
PDP also showed it’s disappointment in the Presidency’s lack of proactiveness to tackle the Ongoing development in Kano state.
This is Particularly imperative as it is evident that Governor Ganduje and his APC- led administration in Kano state are totally incompetent and have become overwhelmed after failing to take appropriate measures”.
PDP also signalled the fact that Ganduje who has allegations of corruption labelled against him abandoned his role as Governor and spent time chasing expedient issues that don’t benefit the people.
Finally, the letter called out the Governor for refusing to contain his daughter, Dr Amina Ganduje, whose attitude has affected the efforts of the Kano state Covid-19 task force.
Kano state recorded 4 new cases as at 11:55pm, 25 of April.