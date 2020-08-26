Kano Gov Commends Bill Gates, Dangote For Role Played In Eradication Of Polio

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje recognized and eulogized the efforts made by richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote alongside renowned philanthropist, Bill Gates for making Africa clean of the polio virus.

He commended the contributions of both men in the long and successful fight against polio during his address of the State Council.

The Governor stated that regardless of the recorded victory, that individuals must not let their guard down, as they should always be at alert to situations.

“The synergy formed by different groups, public and private sectors, stakeholders and government in wake of the disease helped a lot in defeating it in Africa.

“Individuals like Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates who during the fight against polio donated millions of US Dollars to aid the cause, deserves special accolade and commemoration”, he said.

“Various development partners and other stakeholders were also influential to the fight and deserves also to be acknowledged. The pace of the progress must be maintained as that is key to successful project execution.

He advised that the declaration of Nigeria as being a polo free country, should not stop vigilance on the virus. Experts in the field will meticulously survey further development, in other to ensure complete wipe of the virus in the region.