Kano Government Shuts Down Schools

By Seun Adeuyi

The Kano State Government has directed the closure of all public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje gave the order in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Kano on Wednesday morning.

No reason was given for the closure of the schools.

The move may not be unconnected to a spike in cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the country, which led to the closure of schools in some states including Kaduna and Jigawa.

The closure may also not be unconnected to the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

In the same vein, the Kano State Government has directed the immediate closure of all public and private health training institutions in the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, on Wednesday, said the affected training health institutions include School of Basic/Post Basic Nursing and Midwifery, School of Health Technology and School of Hygiene.

Tsanyawa said the closure of the institutions was with immediate effect.

It, therefore, advised parents to get their children from their respective schools unfailingly today (Wednesday).