Kano Mysterious Deaths: See List Of Some Prominent Individuals That Have Died

The News of the Mysterious illness causing deaths in Kano State has become overwhelming as citizens are panicking and the Government/NCDC is yet to find the cause of these death. In the past week over 67 deaths of individuals have been recorded in the state. The mysterious illness is said to have affected both lame man on the street and prominent people in the society as well.

The deaths of certain prominent individuals recorded from last week to saturday 25th of April include :

Alhaji Dahi­ru Rabiu, the former Kano Grand Khadi, Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo, elder brother to former deputy governor, Mal Musa Tijja­ni, a frontline journalist and the former editor of both Triumph Newspaper, Alhaji Adamu Isyaku Dal, former Executive Sec­retary, State Universal Basic Education Board and Alhaji Salisu Lado. Hajiya Shamsiyya Musta­pha and Hajiya Nene Umma.

Since the beginning of this new week 4 deaths related to the strange illness have also been recorded : Professor Maikaba of Bayero University kano,Tijjani Yola who is one of the Spiritual heads in MMC kano mosque, Adamu Sarawa foemer speaker of Jigawa state house of Assembly, Uba Adamu ,father of the Vice Chancellor of Open University Nigeria, and Halima Shittu former chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women Association Of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

The names listed above are the deaths which have been recorded since the beginning of the week. During a live broadcast yesterday, the Nigeria Ruler Buhari stated that he was saddened by the deaths in Kano State and that urgent measures are being put in place to monitor the cause of deaths.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC today announced that the Lab in Aminu Kano University is Back up and ready for testing, he also mentioned that the lab at the Bayero University in Kano will also be set tomorrow.

Twitter User Adetutu Balogun posted a list of some prominent people who have died this week from the mysterious illness . See tweet below;

3. Uba Adamu, father of the vice-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), died in the early hours of Tuesday.



4. Halima Shittu, former chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kano chapter, also lost her life. — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) April 28, 2020