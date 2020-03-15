Kano PDP postpones ward congresses

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has announced the postponement of its ward congresses, earlier scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020.

A press release signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the State Chapter of the PDP, Austin Akobundu read: “This is to inform the general public, All members of the PDP, all Aspirants and Stakeholders that the Kano State Ward Congresses which was initially scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020 could not hold as scheduled and hereby rescheduled as follows:

“The WARD CONGRESSES IN ALL THE 484 Wards of The State will now be Conducted on TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2020.

“All stakeholders are therefore advised to note that Kano State Ward Congresses of the PDP will now hold on March 17, 2020. Please be guided accordingly.”