Kano: Sell Petrol For N150 Per Litre – IPMAN To Members

Petrol sellers under the Kano branch of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has been instructed by the association to sell petrol at N150 per litre.

This revelation was made by the Chairman IPMAN, Bashir Dan-Malam, in a statement to reporters in Kano.

The Chairman stated that it all came to be as a result of the command from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), which he added was also in line with the new price modulation as pronounced by them. After the directives was given, I had no choice but to instruct my members to sell at N150 per litre.

The command was followed also by the government declaration that it would check the rising and falling of petrol’s price monthly, which was contingent to its price in the International market.

According to him, “private depots in response has made an increment in the price of the commodity, and will now sell to the members at N139.5 per litre, while adding also that the management has authorized the ex-depot price of petrol and its products at N138.62 per litre”.

“To that note, every member of ours have been hereby directed to obey the new development, by selling at the authorized price of N150 for a litre without further addition”, he added.