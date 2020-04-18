Kano State Commissioner of Works Accused by the Presidency of Making Disparaging Comments About the Death of COS to the President

The Personal Assistant Bashir Ahmed on New Media to the Nigeria Ruler Muhammadu Buhari took to his official Twitter account to express his disappointment at the Kano State Commissioner of works Engineer Muazu Magaji’s comments on the demise of the Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari.

Ahmed further stated the Commissioner was seen rejoicing publicly in his Facebook account after the COS was announced dead.

The PA on new media therefore urged The Kano State Governorto call the commissioner to order. Ahmed tweeted

“I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise, the commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order.”

