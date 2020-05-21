Kano State Discharges 40 Out Of 50 Health Workers Infected With Covid19

The Kano State Government through the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdurrahman Sheshe disclosed on Tuesday May 21st that 40 health workers tested negative to the infection.

The health workers have been in isolation for some weeks after testing positive to the deadly virus.

“It is really a thing of joy to share the review on the test of workers infected by COVID-19 some weeks ago and put on isolation. 40 of them tested negative. No death recorded and no condition attached with the discharge”, the CMD said

Professor Sheshe also said the remaining health workers are still in isolation and are stable.