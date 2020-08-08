Kano State Government Approves 12 WAEC Examination Centres For Boarding Schools

Ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, organised by West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Kano State government has approved 12 centres to allow exist students across the 33 public boarding schools in the state sit for the exams.

While briefing pressmen in Kano, Executive Secretary, Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board KSSSMB, Bello Shehu said the action taken by the government was to protect the students and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.



He said, “Students from GGUC Kachako, GGSS Sumaila and GGSS Albasu would sit for the examination at Government Girls Unity College, Kachako.

“Also Government Girls College, Kano was designated as examination centre for students of the GGSS Kura and GGSS Madobi.

“While students of the GGASS Danbatta and GGASS Tudun Wada would write the examination at Government Girls Arabic College Goron Dutse.

“Students of the GGSS Kwa are to write their examination at Government Girls College Dala.

“And those of the GGSS Yar Gaya and GGSS Kabo are to converge at Government Girls Secondary School Shekara while those of the GGC Gezawa and GGSS Jambaki are to meet at Government Girls Secondary School Jogana.

“GSS Kafin Mai-Yaki, GC Tudun Wada and GSS Kwankwaso are to write their examination at Government Secondary School Karaye.

“Students of the GSS Rano, GASS Tsangaya and GSS Ajingi are to meet at Government Secondary School Sumaila.”

“Other examination centres are GSS Danbatta for students of the GSS Bichi and GSS Bagwai and GSCS Wudil, while thowe of the GSS Dawakin Tofa would write the examination at Government Secondary School Gwarzo.

“Meanwhile students of the GSS Tudun Maliki and Chinese Bilingual College are to remain in their respective schools.

“Note that students of other 161 public schools would sit for the examination in their respective schools

He appealed to parents to ensure that their wards reported to the designated centers on Sunday, August 9.

Thee state government had fixed Aug. 9 for resumption of exit students of boarding schools while those of day secondary schools would resume on Aug. 10.

More than 11, 000 students had registered for the WAEC examination in 191 public secondary schools in the state.