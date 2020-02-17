Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, appoints three Special Assistants on streetlight matters

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has appointed three Senior Special Assistants to handle everything that has to do with Street lights in the state.

In a letter dated February 13th, the secretary to the state government notified one of the appointees, Anwalu Salihu of his appointment as the senior special assistant, streetlights III.

According to the letter, the appointment was based on his ”dedication to duty, patriotic disposition and loyalty”.

“This is to formally convey to you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant, Street Lights III with effect from 10th February, 2020,” it read. “Your appointment into this position of trust and confidence was made upon careful assessment of your credentials, competence, track record of performance, dedication to duty, vast experience, patriotic disposition and expressed loyalty. It is hoped that you will employ these qualities to bear towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties.

The Special Assistants are to report to the office of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure and not the governor.