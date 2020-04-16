“Kano State Govt Must Engage Islamic Cleric For Effective Containment Of #COVID19”

Yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 12 new cases and first Covid-19 death in Kano. This rises total cases to 21 and makes Kano the 3rd state in Nigeria.

This for a state that had zero cases just five days ago is worrying. It suggests that the virus might have spread beneath the surface.

In light of the above, strategy and transformation expert, Ayo Bankole in a tweet, on Thursday, called on the Kano state government to engage Islamic clerics in order to get their support for effective testing and containment of the virus.

See his tweet:

Kano officially is the most escalated case in Nigeria. Jumped by almost 150% in one day from 9 to 21 cases & 0 to 1 death in 10mins

1) violence prone state

2) poverty rate

3) vaccine apathy

Govt must engage Islamic clerics & obtain their buy in for effective testing & containment pic.twitter.com/e05BhmvPVQ — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) April 16, 2020