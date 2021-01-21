Kano: We Were Assured Salaries Despite Stay-At-Home Order – NLC Boss

By Adejumo Enock

Kano state workers are in fear that the state government will tamper with their salary as it earlier imposed a stay-at-home order on Monday

The Directive was announced by the Commissioner for Information Mal Muhammad Garba following a rise in the rate of death resulting from COVID 19.

Some workers on essential services are exempted from the stay at home order that includes the media, health, judiciary and teachers, workers in the state are crying out that the state government is planning to justify the unannounced cutting of their salaries.

In his remark, the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, leader in Kano, Ado Minjibir while addressing reporters said that they had a session with the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje who has assured them that their pay remains intact, insisting that the government took the action of stay at home order with good intention.

His words, ”Whenever there is anything that has to do with their lives in the workplace, so we believe that the State Government has done this with good intention”.

“We sat with his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, where he gave us his words”.

He added, “We believe that this directive of stay at home will not tamper with our salaries and pension of our workers”.

“So, we will now wait and see, the outcome of the payment of salaries for the months of January, then we will know what is the next line of action”. He said.

Also, Minjibir advised the affected workers to protect themselves against the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

He further urged them to obey the Government’s directive.