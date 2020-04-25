Kanye West a Billionaire – Forbes

Hip Hop mogul Kanye West shared financial records with Forbes revealing his vast investments from Fashion to Real Estate.

In 2019, his shoe line partnership with Adidas, The Yeezy Brand had a revenue close to $1.3 Billion according to Forbes.

Forbes sources also reveal that Kanye receives Royalties around 15%, after expenses the Royalties reduce to about 11%, leaving Kanye with a royalty balance of $140 Million.

Other assets revealed by Forbes are $17 Million in cash, $35 Million in stocks and a massive portfolio of $102 Million in real estate and Land.

Forbes valued his total worth at $1.3 Billion, which is $300 Million more than his sister in law Kylie Jenner.