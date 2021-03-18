Kanye West Officially ‘Richest Black Man’ in US History

US music superstar, Kanye West is officially the Richest black man in the history of the United States.

The 43-year-old rapper is worth $6.6 billion, a significant increase from the amount that West was reported as being worth back in April 2020 by Forbes.

The growth of his empire is led by his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy, which is now in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., the business is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

The value of the new Gap collaboration with Yeezy, which is scheduled to hit stores this summer, “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total,” Bloomberg reported, citing a bank estimate.

The rapper, who often claimed to be undervalued, is worth of billions according to new documents. Yeezy’s partnership with international brands helped him increase his assets.

Kanye is currently facing a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian, but the couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement and neither party is contesting the terms of the document.