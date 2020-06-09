Kastina Residents Protest Attacks and incessant kidnapping 



Scores of individuals in Yantumaki community in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina on Tuesday took to the streets protesting the incessant attacks on residents by armed bandits.



The protesters decried the killings and recent kidnap of one of her health personnel and his daughter at about 1am Tuesday morning you some unidentified gunmen.



The protesters which included youths and underage children blocked highways even as thet had no nice words to say to the government acussing them of security negligence ever since their district head was killed.



They explained that there has been no security personnel at the community since the district head was killed. We are protesting to call the attention of the government before these gunmen commence daily attacks on our community.

A member of the community explained that its district head was killed, and they still came back again. “This means that they will be coming, since they are not facing any challenge anytime they carry attacks. The government needs to do the needful before the situation went out of control,” he said said.

Earlier the district head of the same community was assassinated by unidentified gunmen and they are yet to hear from security personnel who at this time is no where around the community leaving them vulnerable to more attacks by these armed bandits.