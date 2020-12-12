Katsina Attack: 600 Students Still Missing After Headcount

By Seun Adeuyi

600 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Area (LGA) of Katsina State are still missing after headcount, following the invasion of the school by armed men, on Friday night, a reliable source has disclosed.

“My source who’s presently at the premises of Govt Science Secondary School Kankara that kidnappers invaded last night said hundreds of students may have been abducted. He said 600 students are missing after headcount! Parents are panicking in the school premises. #KankaraStudents,” the source said.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Friday said that the President will be in Daura, Katsina State for a one-week “private visit”.

But despite the presence of the President and his Security aides in the State, the attackers went ahead and abducted the school children.

The attack occurred few hours after the President and his entourage got to Katsina State yet they could not prevent dozens of students from being kidnapped from the secondary school on Friday, according to multiple reports.