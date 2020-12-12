Katsina Attack: Abducted Students Held In A Cave At Zango/Paula Forests, Buratai Tells Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

The Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai has disclosed that the abducted students were held in a cave at Zango/Paula forests.

Buratai revealed this while briefing President Muhammadu Buhari about progress made in search of the abducted students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The disclosure was contained in series of tweets by the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad.

Recall that gunmen on Friday night attacked the boarding school last night, abducting school pupils whose numbers are yet to be identified.

Ahmad via his twitter handle, quoted Gen. Buratai as saying that the military backed by air power has located the bandits cave at Zango/Paula forests and engaged them in a gun battle.

Details to follow…