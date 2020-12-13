Katsina Attack: Gov Masari Confirms Over 300 Students Still Missing

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari on Sunday confirmed that over 300 students are missing following an attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina.

Recall that Gunmen had on Friday night, invaded the school, after shooting into the air to scare away people in the area, kidnapped the said students.

Prior to the attack, security sources confirmed that more than 300 students are still were unaccounted.

Governor Masari upon receiving a federal government delegation on Sunday, confirmed that about 333 students were still missing.

The school was reported to have a population of around 800 students.

According to the Police, “During the attack, some of the students jumped the fence to escape.

Spokesman of the Katsina police command, Isah Gambo had earlier said 200 students had been rescued.

Details to follow…