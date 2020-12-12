Katsina Govt Orders Immediate Closure of All Boarding Schools

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the state.

He gave the directive on Saturday, following the abduction of about 600 students og Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State by armed men on Friday night.

The governor who was in the school for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, met with the school officials, some parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

Masari assured the residents that the government will do every necessary thing to ensure the release of the kidnapped students.

He added that the military, police, DSS had swung into action and were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Furthermore, the Governor added that the Federal Government and state government were doing their best to bring and end to banditry and other crimes in the state.