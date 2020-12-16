Katsina: Okonjo-Iweala Tells Buhari To ‘Bring Back Our Boys’

By Seun Adeuyi

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s Former Minister of Finance, has urged the Federal Government to do everything possible to bring back the over 300 school boys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

It would be recalled that bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police. President Muhammadu Buhari had arrived in the state on Friday, hours before the abduction took place.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the leading candidate for the job of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said those using the children as pawns must be held accountable.

In a tweet via her Twitter handle, @NOIweala, last night, she wrote, “The abduction of more than 300 schoolboys in Katsina is heartbreaking. What a recurring nightmare. My heart goes out to the families of the missing boys. The authorities must do all possible to #BringBackOurBoys! Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable!”

On Tuesday, Terrorist group, Boko Haram claimed it was responsible for the abduction, noting it had not entered into negotiations with the government contrary to claims by the authorities.

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the group in a recording, also said the dastardly act was done in order to discourage people from obtaining western education.

This is not the first abduction in the history of the nation. In the past, non-state actors had abducted hundreds of secondary school girls from Chibok, in Borno State; and Dapchi in Yobe State. Some of them eventually regained freedom while a number of them were detained in the enclaves of their abductors and sexual abusers.